BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 7,617 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,617 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $8,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,590,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $171,991,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $24,113,000 after buying an additional 17,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 496,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,605,000 after buying an additional 66,555 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $75.15. The company had a trading volume of 17,444,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,396,383. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $73.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.34. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.72 and a 12 month high of $75.75.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

