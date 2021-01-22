BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 811 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 811 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new stake in Amphenol in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Amphenol by 65.7% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 237 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in Amphenol by 50.5% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 283 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 600.0% in the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $132.24. 1,220,875 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,030,713. The stock has a market cap of $39.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $63.05 and a 12-month high of $137.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.57.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Amphenol had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 14.00%. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amphenol news, SVP Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 27,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.53, for a total value of $3,439,522.00. Also, SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total value of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 302,419 shares of company stock worth $35,920,888. 2.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on APH shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Amphenol from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Amphenol in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amphenol has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.08.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

