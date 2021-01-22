BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 21.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 264,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,729 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises about 0.9% of BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $18,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $44,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,413.3% in the third quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 977 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $71.19. The company had a trading volume of 6,414,534 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.40 and its 200-day moving average is $63.44. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

