BKD Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

BKD Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,770 shares during the quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWR traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $71.28. 930,597 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,205,593. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $72.01. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.59.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Article: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.