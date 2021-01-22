BlackCoin Market Cap Hits $2.68 Million (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0444 or 0.00000134 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackCoin has a total market capitalization of $2.68 million and $337,950.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 0.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00008875 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About BlackCoin

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,440,336 coins. The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlackCoin

BlackCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlackCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlackCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

