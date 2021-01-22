Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.19) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) (CVE:BLN) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James issued their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) in a report issued on Wednesday, January 20th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast forecasts that the company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Get Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) alerts:

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$10.00 price target on Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 25th.

Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) stock opened at C$8.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of C$441.69 million and a PE ratio of -42.67. Blackline Safety Corp. has a 52 week low of C$3.53 and a 52 week high of C$8.16.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.69, for a total transaction of C$94,525.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at C$261,328.43.

About Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets products and services for worker safety monitoring in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x safety wearable for remote locations that are not covered by 3G wireless; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring, single-gas and multi-gas diffusion cartridge for gas detection, and multi-gas pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; G7 Bridge, a portable satellite base station for remote locations; and G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices.

Featured Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackline Safety Corp. (BLN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.