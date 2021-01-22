Blackmoon (BMC) Achieves Market Cap of $1.94 Million

Blackmoon (CURRENCY:BMC) traded down 18% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Blackmoon has traded up 18.4% against the dollar. One Blackmoon token can now be bought for $0.0359 or 0.00000109 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Blackmoon has a market cap of $1.94 million and approximately $132.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Blackmoon Profile

Blackmoon is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net . Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG

Buying and Selling Blackmoon

