BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) by 1,014.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 462,762 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421,255 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust were worth $7,441,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 100.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 13,452 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 31.2% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,757 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter.

BHK stock opened at $16.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.85. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $11.44 and a 12 month high of $16.45.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.0746 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

