BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.52

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.52 and traded as high as $6.02. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust shares last traded at $6.00, with a volume of 152,252 shares traded.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $0.0338 dividend. This represents a $0.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th.

In other BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust news, Director Cynthia Egan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 16.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 27,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,010 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 4,231 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 43.6% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,143 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 1.5% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 555,427 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Finally, CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 143.4% during the third quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 26,529 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,629 shares during the period.

About BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

