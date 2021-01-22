BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 43,118 shares changing hands.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.
About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)
BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.
