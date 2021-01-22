BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.95

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.95 and traded as high as $12.36. BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust shares last traded at $12.35, with a volume of 43,118 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50.

Get BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.0647 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.29%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $988,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 62,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 4,086 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 67,046 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $753,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,342,404 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,075,000 after acquiring an additional 242,821 shares in the last quarter.

About BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust (NYSE:BGT)

BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRoack Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock Financial Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe while focusing on the United States. The fund invests in bonds of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Floating Rate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.