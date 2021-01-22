BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Fluent Financial LLC

Fluent Financial LLC cut its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 11.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,297 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 284 shares during the quarter. Fluent Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. raised its stake in BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in BlackRock by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $627,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sontag Advisory LLC now owns 1,122 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on BLK. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on BlackRock from $835.00 to $838.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

NYSE BLK traded down $7.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $735.05. The stock had a trading volume of 549,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 773,289. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.98 and a 52-week high of $788.00. The company has a market cap of $112.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $719.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $632.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $4.13 dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

In other BlackRock news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total value of $202,625.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,018 shares of company stock valued at $3,209,898 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

