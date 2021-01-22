BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lessened its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 977 shares during the quarter. BlackRock makes up 4.8% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $17,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter valued at $4,769,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 20,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 22,570 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $16,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 3,850 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $626.47, for a total value of $2,411,909.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,018 shares of company stock worth $3,209,898 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $738.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.01. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $719.10 and its 200 day moving average is $631.53.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $8.34 earnings per share. BlackRock’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.93%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $709.08.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

