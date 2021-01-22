BLAST (BLAST) Price Reaches $0.0010 on Exchanges

BLAST (CURRENCY:BLAST) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. BLAST has a market capitalization of $47,083.67 and $2.00 worth of BLAST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BLAST token can currently be bought for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, BLAST has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BLAST Token Profile

SHA-256

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. BLAST’s total supply is 47,257,828 tokens. The official website for BLAST is blastblastblast.com. BLAST’s official Twitter account is @CryptoBLAST and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Blast is a PoW Blockchain with a supply-constricting economic model, low fees & very fast transactions. The focus is to provide support for software like the crypto blast video game, utilizing Segwit transactions for data tracking. “

Buying and Selling BLAST

