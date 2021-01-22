BLink (BLINK) Price Tops $0.0069

BLink (CURRENCY:BLINK) traded up 8.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, BLink has traded down 30.8% against the dollar. One BLink token can currently be bought for about $0.0069 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BLink has a total market cap of $1.16 million and $40,148.00 worth of BLink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 22.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.05 or 0.00068135 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $188.01 or 0.00581042 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005999 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00044258 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,372.92 or 0.04242925 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003090 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 24.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015204 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00016743 BTC.

About BLink

BLINK is a token. BLink’s total supply is 999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 169,465,408 tokens. The official message board for BLink is winkfoundation.medium.com . The official website for BLink is blink.wink.org . BLink’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BLink

BLink can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLink using one of the exchanges listed above.

