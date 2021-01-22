Blocery Market Capitalization Tops $4.82 Million (BLY)

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Blocery token can currently be bought for $0.0883 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular exchanges. Blocery has a total market capitalization of $4.82 million and approximately $607,842.00 worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003063 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00053407 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000839 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00124530 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.14 or 0.00073867 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00275036 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.40 or 0.00068543 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.65 or 0.00038690 BTC.

Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,534,937 tokens. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official website is blocery.io

Blocery can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocery directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocery should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocery using one of the exchanges listed above.

