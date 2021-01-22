Block-Chain.com (BC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $2.00

Block-Chain.com (CURRENCY:BC) traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 22nd. In the last seven days, Block-Chain.com has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Block-Chain.com coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Chain.com has a market cap of $3.76 million and approximately $2.00 worth of Block-Chain.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001050 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00026626 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.53 or 0.00118037 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0908 or 0.00000285 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00010528 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.86 or 0.00008985 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003148 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Block-Chain.com Profile

BC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. Block-Chain.com’s total supply is 247,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 207,261,797 coins. Block-Chain.com’s official Twitter account is @Block_Chain_com . The official website for Block-Chain.com is block-chain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Block-Chain.com

Block-Chain.com can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Chain.com directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Block-Chain.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Block-Chain.com using one of the exchanges listed above.

