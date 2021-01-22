Block-Logic Trading Down 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (BLTG)

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One Block-Logic token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0407 or 0.00000125 BTC on popular exchanges. Block-Logic has a market cap of $932,188.70 and approximately $991.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Block-Logic has traded 6.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004860 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000046 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 199.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0946 or 0.00000291 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0567 or 0.00000174 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

BLTG is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 tokens. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

