Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) Hits Market Cap of $2.54 Million

Blockmason Credit Protocol (CURRENCY:BCPT) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 22nd. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $2.54 million and $160,132.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockmason Credit Protocol token can currently be purchased for about $0.0219 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded up 4.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00065969 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $188.78 or 0.00572493 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005793 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00043617 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003037 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,406.67 or 0.04265953 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003033 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00014937 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.45 or 0.00016538 BTC.

Blockmason Credit Protocol Profile

BCPT is a token. It launched on October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 tokens. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The official website for Blockmason Credit Protocol is blockmason.io . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Blockmason Credit Protocol Token Trading

Blockmason Credit Protocol can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockmason Credit Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blockmason Credit Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blockmason Credit Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

