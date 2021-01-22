Blocknet (BLOCK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $46,831.00

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 22nd. One Blocknet coin can now be purchased for $1.53 or 0.00004574 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Blocknet has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $46,831.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.63 or 0.00019791 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00008960 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003999 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001620 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002954 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000600 BTC.

About Blocknet

Blocknet (BLOCK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,432,059 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Blocknet

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

