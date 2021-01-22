Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Up 6.9%

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)’s share price shot up 6.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $40.25 and last traded at $40.18. 3,583,528 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 5,601,723 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.60.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Bloom Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. They set an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

The stock has a market cap of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.62 and a beta of 3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.94.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $200.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.93 million. As a group, analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $32,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,725,474. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Susan Seilheimer Brennan sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.76, for a total transaction of $55,520.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 208,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,797,925.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 979,769 shares of company stock worth $24,050,047. 26.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BE. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Bloom Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Bloom Energy by 223.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

