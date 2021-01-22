Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Price Down 0.4% This Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (CURRENCY:BLCT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $113.09 million and $156,148.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can currently be purchased for about $2.98 or 0.00008914 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002999 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.52 or 0.00052475 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.55 or 0.00121450 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00071579 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.33 or 0.00270534 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.41 or 0.00067135 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.89 or 0.00038602 BTC.

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Profile

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 38,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is medium.com/@bloomzed . Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Token Trading

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the exchanges listed above.

