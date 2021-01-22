Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE) Stock Price Up 14.2%

Blue Ridge Real Estate (OTCMKTS:BRRE)’s stock price rose 14.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.40 and last traded at $5.40. Approximately 5,102 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 41% from the average daily volume of 3,620 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.73.

The firm has a market cap of $13.11 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.14.

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BRRE)

Blue Ridge Real Estate Company owns investment properties in Eastern Pennsylvania. It operates through three segments: Resort Operations, Real Estate Management/Rental Operations, and Land Resource Management. The Resort Operations segment operates amenities surrounding Big Boulder Lake Â- Boulder View Tavern and Boulder Lake Club; the Jack Frost National Golf Course; and the Stretch fishing club.

