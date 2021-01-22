Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,454 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,238,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in The Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Boeing by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing by 83.3% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in The Boeing during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of The Boeing from $181.00 to $165.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Boeing in a report on Friday, December 11th. Alembic Global Advisors raised shares of The Boeing from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $184.00 in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up previously from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.07.

Shares of BA traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $205.84. The company had a trading volume of 7,208,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,386,475. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $184.52. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $89.00 and a 1-year high of $349.95. The company has a market capitalization of $116.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.33) by $0.94. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.81 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

