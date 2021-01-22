Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 72,470 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the quarter. US Foods comprises 1.2% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $2,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 28.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,733,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,899,000 after purchasing an additional 6,198,930 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,655,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,090,000 after acquiring an additional 544,077 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 2,516,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,840,000 after acquiring an additional 420,122 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,355,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,110,000 after acquiring an additional 56,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 630,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,007,000 after acquiring an additional 213,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.84% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods stock traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.77. 1,251,546 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,210,051. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. US Foods Holding Corp. has a twelve month low of $8.32 and a twelve month high of $42.02. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.19 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $26.69.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). US Foods had a positive return on equity of 4.39% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Pietro Satriano sold 57,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $1,766,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 475,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,499,236.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jay Kvasnicka sold 35,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,192,958.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,964,290. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 132,455 shares of company stock worth $4,242,370 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USFD. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of US Foods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of US Foods from $27.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. US Foods presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.73.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. The company's customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.