Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 7,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on APD shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $364.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $317.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $297.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $295.20.

APD stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $283.60. The company had a trading volume of 771,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,262,474. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.27. The company has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a current ratio of 3.59. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.43 and a twelve month high of $327.89.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 21.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $1.34 per share. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.96%.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

