Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 209,998 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 303.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 279,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209,998 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 8.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $17,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% in the fourth quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the fourth quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 300.0% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.63. 1,469,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,543,900. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.21 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.97.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

