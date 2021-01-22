Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 648 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,128 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Ulta Beauty comprises about 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $3,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. TIAA FSB bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $7,244,000. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 25,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,441,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48,245.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,505,000 after buying an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. 86.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ULTA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $286.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $284.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.73.

In other news, Director Robert F. Diromualdo sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.15, for a total transaction of $7,348,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,519.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mary N. Dillon sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.15, for a total transaction of $13,257,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 146,234 shares in the company, valued at $38,773,945.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 86,371 shares of company stock worth $23,159,150 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

ULTA traded down $0.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $299.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 731,311. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a one year low of $124.05 and a one year high of $310.49. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 75.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $281.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.37.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.15. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

