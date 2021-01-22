Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 36.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,303 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,383 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 1.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 26.3% in the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 2,525,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $742,300,000 after buying an additional 525,000 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bank boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 144.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 164 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 71.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 34,454 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 14,322 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 15.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,827,680 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,419,240,000 after purchasing an additional 636,989 shares during the period. 40.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BABA. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Nomura restated a “buy” rating and set a $338.00 target price on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $335.00 to $330.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $317.64.

Shares of NYSE BABA traded down $1.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $258.62. The stock had a trading volume of 13,396,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,891,133. The business’s 50 day moving average is $246.02 and its 200-day moving average is $267.86. The company has a market cap of $699.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.10, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $169.95 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $17.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $16.28. The firm had revenue of $155.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $155 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s revenue was up 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $13.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

