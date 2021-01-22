Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 26,608 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) by 29.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,608 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 3.8% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 18,958 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,274,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 84.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 334,764 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,781,000 after purchasing an additional 153,325 shares during the period. Family Firm Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 18,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468 shares during the period. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 306,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,805,000 after purchasing an additional 36,309 shares during the period.

NASDAQ IEF traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $118.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,277,027. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.99 and a 12 month high of $123.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $119.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.07.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

