Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 80 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 80 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,326,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 733.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 25 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMG. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,200.00 to $1,265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,253.00 to $1,352.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,450.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,357.35.

CMG traded down $9.50 on Friday, hitting $1,494.18. 224,374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,461. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.81 billion, a PE ratio of 178.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.00 and a 12 month high of $1,508.72. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,382.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,276.76.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The restaurant operator reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 37,548 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,333.29, for a total transaction of $50,062,372.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 2,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.17, for a total transaction of $3,359,267.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,293 shares in the company, valued at $5,439,960.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of September 30, 2020, it operated approximately 2,700 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and Germany. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Featured Story: FinTech

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.