Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $3.10 Million Position in Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 556,424 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,000. Oaktree Specialty Lending accounts for 1.5% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Oaktree Specialty Lending at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Oaktree Specialty Lending during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $49,000. Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $86,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in the third quarter worth about $134,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Oaktree Specialty Lending news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 126,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.23, for a total transaction of $662,646.23. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,535,355 shares in the company, valued at $91,709,906.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 15,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $89,168.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,360,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,620,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 843,775 shares of company stock worth $4,600,469 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OCSL. Zacks Investment Research raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. TheStreet raised Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:OCSL traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 518,498. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. has a fifty-two week low of $2.33 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.06. The company has a market capitalization of $809.12 million, a PE ratio of 20.61 and a beta of 1.45.

Oaktree Specialty Lending (NASDAQ:OCSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The credit services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.05. Oaktree Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 27.40%. The business had revenue of $43.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.52 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.67%. This is a boost from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.27%.

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in middle market, bridge financing, first and second lien debt financing, mezzanine debt, senior and junior secured debt, expansions, sponsor-led acquisitions, and management buyouts in small and mid-sized companies.

