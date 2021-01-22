Blur Price Hits $0.0157 (BLUR)

Blur (CURRENCY:BLUR) traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, Blur has traded 21.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Blur coin can currently be purchased for $0.0157 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blur has a market cap of $100,551.10 and $15,881.00 worth of Blur was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.58 or 0.00052481 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.81 or 0.00121862 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.15 or 0.00072104 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00269818 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00039514 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.18 or 0.00066244 BTC.

Blur Profile

Blur’s total supply is 6,750,078 coins and its circulating supply is 6,390,078 coins. Blur’s official website is blur.cash

Buying and Selling Blur

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blur directly using U.S. dollars.

