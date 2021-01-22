BMO Capital Markets Increases Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Price Target to $75.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the chip maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target points to a potential upside of 20.08% from the stock’s current price.

INTC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.18.

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $62.46 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.48. Intel has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $69.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $255.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The chip maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.42. Intel had a net margin of 28.10% and a return on equity of 29.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Intel will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert Holmes Swan bought 8,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $360,624.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,930,586.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTC. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Intel by 18.9% in the third quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 13,448 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 130.7% in the third quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 13,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intel by 18.4% during the second quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,721 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 4,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Intel by 27.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 28,542 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

