BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) Stock Price Down 0.2%

BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) shares were down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $56.27 and last traded at $56.27. Approximately 267 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 9,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.40.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.95.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF (NYSEARCA:BKHY) by 127.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 422,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 236,146 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 42.20% of BNY Mellon High Yield Beta ETF worth $22,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

