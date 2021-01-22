Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Bodycote plc (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Bodycote from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. HSBC raised Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Bodycote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BYPLF opened at $9.50 on Friday. Bodycote has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $10.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including powdermet technology, isostatic pressing, and HIP supporting.

