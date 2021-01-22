Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $53.32

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $53.32 and last traded at $53.32, with a volume of 351318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.19.

BCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boise Cascade from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boise Cascade has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 2.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.07.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $1.22. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 25.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boise Cascade news, EVP Dean Michael Brown sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.48, for a total transaction of $44,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,404.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 15,969 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 6,719 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,164 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,225,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,400,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 98.7% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

