BOLT (BOLT) Market Cap Reaches $3.39 Million

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded 5.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 22nd. BOLT has a market capitalization of $3.39 million and $158,668.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0034 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BOLT has traded down 7.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00066882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00579468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00006038 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.15 or 0.00043882 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,329.98 or 0.04125914 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003102 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00013319 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00016240 BTC.

BOLT Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. The official website for BOLT is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOLT is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

Buying and Selling BOLT

