BOLT (BOLT) Trading Down 12.4% This Week

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded down 6.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. One BOLT coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar. BOLT has a market cap of $3.20 million and $186,272.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00068864 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $190.03 or 0.00584368 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00006026 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00044436 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,393.12 or 0.04284083 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 23% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015145 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.48 or 0.00016847 BTC.

About BOLT

BOLT (CRYPTO:BOLT) is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

BOLT can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOLT using one of the exchanges listed above.

