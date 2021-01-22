Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.39

Bombardier Inc. (OTCMKTS:BDRBF)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.39 and traded as high as $0.63. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.62, with a volume of 11,445,018 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BDRBF. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.56 to $0.43 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. CIBC cut shares of Bombardier from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.40 to $0.30 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.35 to $0.55 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Bombardier from $0.50 to $0.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.49.

Get Bombardier alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.39 and its 200-day moving average is $0.32.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation and Transportation. The Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets; designs and manufactures a portfolio of commercial aircraft in the 50- to 100-seat categories, including the CRJ550, CRJ700, CRJ900, and CRJ1000 regional jets; designs, develops, and manufactures aircraft structural components, such as engine nacelles, fuselages, and wings; and provides aftermarket component repair, overhaul, and other engineering services.

Read More: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.