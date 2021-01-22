Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Bombardier, Inc. (TSE:BBD.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.81 and traded as high as $0.99. Bombardier shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 444,351 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of C$305.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.

About Bombardier (TSE:BBD.A)

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and markets business jets, as well as provides aftermarket support services.

