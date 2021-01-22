Boolberry Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.42 Million (BBR)

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 22nd. During the last week, Boolberry has traded 21.3% lower against the dollar. One Boolberry coin can now be bought for $0.11 or 0.00000331 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Boolberry has a total market capitalization of $1.42 million and $37.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.50 or 0.00414948 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000798 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 60.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000579 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0773 or 0.00000238 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 59.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Boolberry Profile

BBR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com . The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges.

