BOOM (BOOM) Price Up 6% This Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BOOM coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BOOM has a total market capitalization of $1.20 million and $6,006.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BOOM has traded up 6% against the dollar.

BOOM Profile

BOOM (BOOM) is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 971,254,063 coins and its circulating supply is 782,223,331 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . BOOM’s official message board is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

BOOM Coin Trading

BOOM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges:

