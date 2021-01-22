Boosted Finance (BOOST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.01 Million

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 13.4% higher against the dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $1.01 million and $137,835.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Boosted Finance token can now be bought for approximately $16.86 or 0.00049950 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00052270 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.16 or 0.00121927 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.17 or 0.00071589 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.61 or 0.00265466 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00039583 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00066056 BTC.

Boosted Finance Token Profile

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,853 tokens. The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance

Boosted Finance Token Trading

Boosted Finance can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Boosted Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

