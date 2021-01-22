BoringDAO Price Down 4.7% This Week (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 13.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO token can currently be purchased for about $410.63 or 0.01256945 BTC on major exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $17.99 million and $6.16 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00053085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.02 or 0.00125550 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.71 or 0.00072572 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.46 or 0.00276896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00069344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00039771 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

BoringDAO Token Trading

BoringDAO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.