BoringDAO Price Reaches $438.57 on Major Exchanges (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 8.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 22nd. Over the last seven days, BoringDAO has traded up 9.5% against the U.S. dollar. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $19.21 million and $4.82 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoringDAO token can now be purchased for about $438.57 or 0.01344814 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003070 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00052838 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.04 or 0.00125845 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00074443 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00274162 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00069957 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000733 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,813 tokens. BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

Buying and Selling BoringDAO

BoringDAO can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BoringDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

