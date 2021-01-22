BOScoin (BOS) Price Hits $0.0010 on Top Exchanges

BOScoin (CURRENCY:BOS) traded down 1.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 22nd. One BOScoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, BOScoin has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. BOScoin has a market cap of $866,914.20 and approximately $2,135.00 worth of BOScoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00007952 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0148 or 0.00000045 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003570 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000061 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000037 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0357 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000103 BTC.

About BOScoin

BOScoin (CRYPTO:BOS) is a mFBA token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. BOScoin’s total supply is 1,248,426,475 tokens and its circulating supply is 865,842,501 tokens. BOScoin’s official website is boscoin.io. The official message board for BOScoin is forum.boscoin.io. BOScoin’s official Twitter account is @boscoinio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOScoin is /r/boscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BOScoin is a Cryptocurrency Platform that enables the development and deployment of Trust Contracts which are decidable and approachable framework for creating and executing contracts on the blockchain. BOScoin is based on a Modified Federated Byzantine Agreement algorithm which will allow for low latency transactions while being more energy efficient. BOS is the underlying value token in the platform with 500M tokens and a 5 second avg. transaction time. “

BOScoin Token Trading

BOScoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOScoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOScoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOScoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

