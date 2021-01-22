Bosideng International (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Bosideng International Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:BSDGY) shares dropped 0.9% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. Approximately 19 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 900 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.77.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 18th will be issued a $0.6129 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.02%.

Bosideng International Holdings Limited researches, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded down apparel products, original equipment manufacturing (OEM) products, and non-down apparel products. The company operates through four segments: Down Apparels, OEM Management, Ladieswear Apparels, and Diversified Apparels.

