Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Limited

Pendal Group Limited lowered its position in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) by 15.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,455 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $3,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Boston Properties by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 75.4% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Properties by 270.8% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 76.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. 86.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BXP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boston Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boston Properties from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Boston Properties from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Evercore ISI downgraded Boston Properties from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Boston Properties from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.82.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $91.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. Boston Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $69.69 and a one year high of $147.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 6.54 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.80.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($1.06). Boston Properties had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 12.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.92%.

About Boston Properties

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

