Bottos (BTO) Trading Up 14.6% This Week

Bottos (CURRENCY:BTO) traded down 12.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 22nd. During the last seven days, Bottos has traded up 14.6% against the US dollar. One Bottos token can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. Bottos has a total market capitalization of $971,362.98 and $76,624.00 worth of Bottos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.40 or 0.00065616 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $185.77 or 0.00569663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.12 or 0.00043309 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,387.09 or 0.04253419 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003066 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00016447 BTC.

Bottos Token Profile

BTO is a token. Bottos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 546,000,153 tokens. Bottos’ official Twitter account is @bottos_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bottos’ official website is www.bottos.org . Bottos’ official message board is medium.com/bottos

According to CryptoCompare, “Bottos is an Ethereum-based AI data sharing network. BTO is an ERC20 token powering Bottos' network. “

Bottos Token Trading

Bottos can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bottos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bottos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bottos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

