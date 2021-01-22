botXcoin Market Capitalization Tops $359.45 Million (BOTX)

botXcoin (CURRENCY:BOTX) traded down 3.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 22nd. Over the last week, botXcoin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. One botXcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000693 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. botXcoin has a total market capitalization of $359.45 million and $102,934.00 worth of botXcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get botXcoin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.85 or 0.00065587 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.63 or 0.00587041 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00005913 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0718 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00044004 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003149 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,260.34 or 0.03964289 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00013547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00016351 BTC.

botXcoin Profile

BOTX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 10th, 2019. botXcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,632,102,305 coins. botXcoin’s official message board is botxcoin.com/category/blog . botXcoin’s official website is botxcoin.com . botXcoin’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “botXcoin is a future token for financial freedom that provides a functional token for using our profitable trading robot in all cryptocurrency exchange all over the world. The goal of this project is to utilize a trading robot (BOTX App) and build a multi-cryptocurrency trading exchange (BOTXPRO). “

botXcoin Coin Trading

botXcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as botXcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade botXcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase botXcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for botXcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for botXcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.